Suspect At Large After 31-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed

A suspect is at large after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the area.

The Ulster County resident was found around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, after Kingston Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Sheehan Court, police said.

Once on the scene, officers found the victim and he was transported by EMS to Health Alliance Broadway Campus where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim's name is being withheld until family notifications have been made.

The Kingston Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Town of Ulster Police.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Kingston Police Department at 845 331-1671.

