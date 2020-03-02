Contact Us
Suspect At Large After 24-Year-Old Found Shot In Rockland

A suspect is at large after a 24-year-old man was found shot and wounded in the area.
It happened in Rockland County around 11:35 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, on Church Street in Garnerville, said Town of Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Lund said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound and administered first aid until EMS arrived, Lund said.

The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center by the Haverstraw Ambulance Corp., where he is currently in stable condition, Lund said.

The victim was interviewed by officers at the scene, and by detectives at Westchester Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Town of Haverstraw Police Department at 845-354-1500.

