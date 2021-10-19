Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Westchester Shooting

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A man was taken into federal custody following an investigation into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last year.
A man was taken into federal custody following an investigation into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last year. Photo Credit: Samantha Kramer

A man was taken into federal custody following an investigation into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last year.

Calvin Smith Jr. was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 14, on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Greenburgh Police Department.

Police said the arrest came after an investigation by Greenburgh Police and the FBI's Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

On Sept. 13, 2020, Greenburgh Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Manhattan Avenue and Elm Street, authorities said. 

Police said a male victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to a local hospital. He was treated and later released. 

Investigators later recovered the firearm determined to be the same weapon from the shooting.

Authorities developed probable cause that Smith was in possession of the weapon the day of the shooting, and he was eventually arrested in Tennessee and extradited to New York, police reported.

Neither Smith's age nor place of residence was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.