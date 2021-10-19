Suspect Arrested In Connection With Westchester Shooting

A man was taken into federal custody following an investigation into a shooting that sent one person to the hospital last year.

Calvin Smith Jr. was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 14, on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Greenburgh Police Department.

Police said the arrest came after an investigation by Greenburgh Police and the FBI's Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

On Sept. 13, 2020, Greenburgh Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Manhattan Avenue and Elm Street, authorities said.

Police said a male victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to a local hospital. He was treated and later released.

Investigators later recovered the firearm determined to be the same weapon from the shooting.

Authorities developed probable cause that Smith was in possession of the weapon the day of the shooting, and he was eventually arrested in Tennessee and extradited to New York, police reported.

Neither Smith's age nor place of residence was released.

