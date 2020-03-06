Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 11 More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed, With State Total Now Up To 44
Police & Fire

Suspect Arrested For String Of Westchester School Intrusions

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Donald Bennett Photo Credit: Westchester County DA
The Waverly School in Eastchester Photo Credit: File

A man with a lengthy rap sheet has been arrested after gaining and attempting to gain unauthorized access to schools in Westchester.

On Friday, Feb. 28, a new security guard at the Waverly School in Eastchester allowed a man to enter the building at approximately 2 p.m. after he claimed to be waiting for someone in maintenance, school officials said.

According to Eastchester Schools Superintendent Rob Glass, the intruder later asked to use a restroom, but instead entered a vacant teaching assistant’s office, where money was later reported missing.

It is alleged that Donald Bennett, 60, of New Rochelle, stole $65 and a BJ’s Club card while inside Waverly. He went through several other vacant offices, but didn’t take anything, before he was stopped by a hall monitor.

Bennett also allegedly entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Scarsdale on Friday, Feb. 21, and Friday, Feb. 28. Police said that once the man was discovered, he was asked to leave the building and did so without incident. He also attempted to enter the B ronxville School, but was rebuffed.

Police investigators said that Bennett never came close to having any interaction with any of the students at any of the schools.

According to reports Bennett is a felon with multiple prior convictions for burglaries and other offenses.

Bennett has been arrested this week and charged with third-degree burglary, a felony.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla and is scheduled to appear back in Eastchester Town Court on Wednesday, March 11.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.