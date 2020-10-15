Suspect Arrested After Assaulting Workers During Robbery At Area McDonald's

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting employees at a McDonald’s restaurant in Westchester while stealing food from behind the counter, police said.

The Greenburgh Police Department responded to McDonald’s on North Central Avenue in Hartsdale on Sunday, Oct. 11, where there was a report of a man stealing food.

During the robbery, Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell said that the man - later identified as Hartsdale resident Cornelius Mantle - assaulted two McDonald’s employees before fleeing the scene on foot.

No weapon was used or displayed during the robbery.

The investigation into the robbery led Greenburgh police detectives to Mantle, who was arrested on Monday, Oct. 12.

Mantle was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of robbery and two counts of third-degree assault. He was arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court and later released. No return court date has been announced.

