Suspect Apprehended After Police Sergeant Stabbed During 'Unprovoked' Attack In Westchester

Kathy Reakes
A Dobbs Ferry Police sergeant is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly during an unprovoked attack. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A police sergeant is recovering at home after being stabbed during an unprovoked attack by a local Westchester County resident who has been apprehended.

The attack took place around 1:26 p.m., Thursday, May 20 in Dobbs Ferry.

The Dobbs Ferry Police sergeant, whose name has not been released, was assisting Con Edison with a traffic detail on Beacon Hill Drive, said Dobbs Ferry PD Chief Manuel Guevara.

The sergeant was able to make an "officer needs assistance" call to the department and report that he had been assaulted by a man wielding "possibly" a knife, according to Guevara.

The officer, who was attacked from behind, was stabbed repeatedly and was bleeding heavily, said Guevara.

When officers responded, the sergeant was able to provide a description of his attacker, Guevara said.

A search of the area by police and construction workers assigned to the worksite was conducted and police apprehended Matthew V. Burke, a 36-year-old resident of Dobbs Ferry, Guevara said. 

Burke was arrested and charged with:

  • Attempted murder of a police officer
  • Attempted murder
  • Attempted aggravated assault of a police officer
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

He is being held at the Westchester County Jail pending his next court appearance.

The 44-year-old sergeant has been with the department since 2008 and was promoted to sergeant in March.

The chief said the assault appeared to be unprovoked and there was no danger to the public.

The department was assisted by the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, Westchester County District Attorney's Office, FBI Safe Street Task Force, the Greenburgh, Irvington, Ardsley, and Hastings-on-Hudson police departments, and the Greenburgh Drug Task Force.

