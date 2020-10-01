Suicidal Person Who Fired Shot Holds Police At Bay For More Than Two Hours In Area

An alleged suicidal person held police at bay for more than two hours, after firing a weapon and threatening to kill themself, authorities said.

The incident took place in Orange County around 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, after police received a call for a suicidal person on Homestead Avenue in the Village of Maybrook, said Town of Montgomery Police Investigator Stephen Ragni.

When officers arrived on the scene, the person fired one shot from a high-powered rifle, Ragni said.

Officers were not sure of the intended target and requested a tactical response unit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and additional officers from the state police, he added.

It was later determined that it was fired into the bedroom ceiling and after a period and negotiations with the individual, the subject voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, Ragni said.

The person, whose name is not being released, was transported to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

During the event, patrons at the Main Line Diner, located next to where the suicidal person was, were forced to evacuate as police swarmed the area.

Workers in the restaurant reportedly were told to hide int he kitchen during the incident.

