Student Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To School In Area

A 14-year-old student at a Hudson Valley middle school was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded BB gun to school.

The incident took place in Orange County around 8:40 a.m., on Thursday, April 21 in Middletown.

According to Wallkill Police, School Resource Officer Michael Mills was alerted by school officials of a student in possession of a BB gun at Mohangen Middle School, located at 555 County Route 78, in Middletown

An investigation by Det. Christopher Dinapoli discovered that a 14-year-old boy from Middletown entered the school with a loaded BB gun, police said.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 16.

He was released with an appearance ticket and will appear before Orange County Juvenile Probation in May.

