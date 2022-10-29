Contact Us
Stop & Shop Customer In Hudson Valley Receives Counterfeit Bills From Self-Checkout Machine

A customer at a Stop & Shop in White Plains reported receiving counterfeit bills from a self-checkout machine. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A customer using a self-checkout machine at a Westchester County grocery store received counterfeit bills as change, police say. 

On Monday, Oct. 24 at around 4 p.m., North Castle Police received a call from a person who reported receiving two $10 bills from a Stop & Shop in North White Plains at 670 North Broadway, according to police. 

The customer then completed a witness deposition, police said. 

It is not known where the counterfeit bills came from. 

