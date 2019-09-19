Stop Leads To Drugs, Weapons Charges For Orange County Couple

An I-84 traffic stop by New York State Police troopers led to the arrests of a couple who were allegedly in possession of drugs, paraphernalia and illegal weapons.

Troopers stopped Wallkill resident Anthony Smieszek, 30, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, on I-84 in Montgomery when he committed a traffic violation.

During the stop, police said that Smieszek was spotted by troopers attempting to hide an unknown object, prompting further investigation. Smieszek and his passenger, Wallkill resident Kristina Keener, also age 30, were ordered to leave the car, at which point, troopers determined that Smieszek was attempting to hide a vaporizer with cannabis.

Police said that an investigation of Smieszek’s Honda Accord found multiple hypodermic needles containing heroin residue, a black plastic bag hidden under the rear passenger containing over $5,000 in cash, plastic bags containing THC and marihuana products in the trunk and a black Sar Arms semi-automatic pistol with two large-capacity ammunition magazines hidden in the spare tire compartment underneath the spare tire.

Both Smieszek and Keener were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon for the illegal ammo, criminal possession of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic needle and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The pair were remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear in the Town of Montgomery Court on Monday, Sept. 23 to respond to the charges.

