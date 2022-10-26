Stolen Car Crashes Into Police Cruiser During Chase In Hudson Valley

A stolen vehicle slammed into a police cruiser during a chase in Westchester County.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, around 12:15 a.m., police in Rye responded to a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Forest Avenue and Playland Parkway, according to authorities.

When City of Rye PD officers attempted to pull the stolen car over, the driver sped away and police started to chase the vehicle, authorities said.

In the middle of the chase, a second vehicle stolen from a home in Rye that had not yet been reported crashed into a Rye Police cruiser at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Peck Avenue, police said.

Following this, a stolen car from Connecticut then picked up the occupants of the car from Rye that police had been chasing, and fled onto I-95 northbound into Connecticut, according to police.

Police said the officer involved in the crash did not suffer any injuries.

According to police, the stolen vehicle from Rye was found to be unlocked with the keys in the center console.

"Again, we implore our residents to lock their vehicles and bring their key/fob inside," Rye Police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.