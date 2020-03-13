Contact Us
Police & Fire

Statewide, Near Week-Long St. Patrick's Day DWI Crackdown Starts

New York State Police are planning a weeks-long DWI enforcement for St. Patrick's Day.
The New York State Police are increasing patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations get underway this weekend.

The special traffic enforcement begins on Friday, March 13, and runs through Wednesday, March 18.

Drivers can expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and a number of sobriety checkpoints during the enforcement period.

State Police will also be ticketing distracted drivers who are using handheld electronic devices and will also conduct underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors details during the campaign.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement, troopers arrested 259 people for DWI, issued 371 tickets for distracted driving and 13,038 in total.

Drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people each year across the country, state police said.

One person dies every 53 minutes of an alcohol-related crash.

State police also reminded drivers that an impaired driving charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000.

They offered these tips before beginning your St. Patrick's Day celebration;

  • Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.
  • Designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
  • If impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
  • If available, use your community’s sober ride program

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call local law enforcement.

