Statewide Alert Issued For Missing 27-Year-Old NY Man

Seen him?

A statewide alert has been issued by the police as they attempt to locate a missing man who hasn’t been since leaving a New York hospital.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, state police investigators released photos of Essex County resident Brandon Euber, age 27, of Lake Placid, who was reported missing.

Police said that Euber was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 leaving the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, on foot, toward Saranac Lake wearing a hospital gown and blanket.

Euber was last heard from when he contacted a family member and State Police Ray Brook late morning in the morning or early afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 13, saying he would go to the Saranac Lake Police Department, which he never did.

Investigators noted that Euber is not a danger to the public, but potentially could be to himself.

Euber reportedly left all of his belongings. He was described as being approximately 6-foot-0, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Euber’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Essex County by calling (518) 897-2000.

