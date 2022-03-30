Contact Us
Police & Fire

Statewide Alert Issued By Police For Teen Murder Suspect At-Large In NY

Jeffrey McGough
Jeffrey McGough Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teenager wanted by federal officials in connection to a January murder.

An alert was issued upstate by New York State Police Troop G in Cobleskill for 18-year-old Jeffrey McGough, who is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection to the murder of Connor Delaney on Saturday, Jan. 29 upstate in Schoharie County.

Police described McGough as being 5-foot-1 with an average build, brown hair, and brown eyes. No details about the alleged murder have been released by investigators.

It is unclear where McGough could be on the run.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the New York State Police tippling at 1-800-GIVE-TIP (448-3847) or the US Marshals at (202) 307-9100.

