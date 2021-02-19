Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Trooper Being Hailed As Hero For Rescuing Girl Missing For Hours In Area

Kathy Reakes
Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo
Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo Photo Credit: Facebook/New York State Police

A New York State Police trooper is being hailed a hero for tracking a missing girl for hours through the snow to save her life.

Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo from Liberty barracks saved the missing 16-year-old town of Bethel girl after hearing the missing person alert around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

After hearing the alert, D'Angelo spotted footprints in the snow in the area of White Lake in Sullivan County, Nevel said.

He searched the heavily wooded area with more than two feet of snow for several hours, Nevel said.

D"Angelo located the teen cold and wet, but alive, he said.

She was transported to an area hospital where she is said to be doing well, he added.

"His persistence likely saved the girl's life," the department said. 

