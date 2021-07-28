State Police Vehicle Involved In Hudson Valley Crash

A New York State Trooper received minor injuries after being rear-ended by another vehicle while in traffic in Westchester.

The crash took place around 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, on I-287 westbound in White Plains when the trooper was sitting in traffic and was rear-ended by another vehicle, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

The vehicle received minor damage.

The trooper was treated for minor neck and back pain, McCormick said.

No other injuries were reported.

