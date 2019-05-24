State Police To Ramp Up DWI Details Over Memorial Day Weekend

New York State Police say they will increase patrols in an effort to reduce the number of drunk, impaired and reckless drivers on the roads throughout this Memorial Day weekend.

The STOP-DWI enforcement period is scheduled to begin Friday, May 24 and run through Monday, May 27. During this time, police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from the highways.

Drivers can also expect to see various sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by State Police as well as other local law enforcement agencies. Troopers will use both marked State Police Vehicles and unmarked Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles for this crackdown in an effort to identify law-breaking motorists.

Memorial Day is considered to be one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. Motorists and passengers alike are encouraged to download the “Have a Plan” mobile app , which enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated drivers list. The app also provides DWI law and penalty information and even has a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

Police say the 2018 Memorial Day weekend detail resulted in a total of 237 drinking and driving arrests. Additionally, 13,318 tickets were issued and 154 personal injury crashes were investigated with eight fatalities.

“As we take time this Memorial Day to honor those who died in service to our county, we encourage all motorists to make safety the number one priority. Drive sober, put down your smartphone, and slow down and move over if you see emergency vehicles or highway workers on the side of the road,” said Keith M. Corlett, State Police Acting Superintendent. “If your holiday plans include alcohol, make arrangements for a safe ride home. State Troopers will be highly visible this weekend, and will have zero tolerance for impaired, reckless and distracted drivers.”

