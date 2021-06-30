Contact Us
State Police Issue Warning After Three Vehicles Stolen From Area Town Over Weekend

Zak Failla
New York State Police are cautioning that multiple vehicles were recently stolen from area homes.
New York State Police in the Hudson Valley are cautioning area homeowners to be on high alert after a trio of vehicles were stolen from area driveways over the weekend.

On Tuesday, June 29, New York State Police from the Brewster barracks issued an alert to remind members of the community in Putnam County to lock their vehicles at night and not to leave keys inside before heading to bed.

Police said that there has been an uptick in recent auto larcenies in the past year, noting that three vehicles - a 2020 Land Rover, 2018, Audi A3, and a 2008 Toyota Prius - were all stolen from the town of Southeast between Saturday, June 26 and Monday, June 28.

In each instance, police said that the vehicles were left unlocked in the owners’ driveways with the keys inside.

“Please always lock your vehicle, even in your own driveway. Close all windows including sunroofs,” police noted. “Park in well-lit areas. Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running. Never leave keys, valuables, or personal identification in a vehicle even for short periods of time.”

Anyone who spots suspicious or criminal activity in the area has been advised to contact New York State Police by calling (845) 677-7300. 

