State Police Issue Alert For Woman Wanted In Rockland

Recognize her?

New York State Police are attempting to locate a woman wanted in the Hudson Valley after she was busted with heroin, crack cocaine, and other drugs during a stop on I-87.

Police investigators in Haverstraw are attempting to locate Kimberly Schultz, who was arrested following a traffic stop on I-87 in New Paltz and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, at the time of the stop, Schultz, who was a passenger in the car, was found to be in possession of marijuana, crack-cocaine, heroin, Xanax, and Alprazolam.

Following her arrest, Schultz, who lived in Riverdale, NJ at the time, failed to make a court appearance and a warrant was issued for her arrest out of the town of New Paltz Court. Police noted that she is also wanted by the Sarasota Springs Police Department.

Schultz, 50, was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Haverstraw by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.