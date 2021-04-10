State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Woman

Recognize her?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a woman who was arrested on drug charges and later failed to show up in court.

Portia Bedgood, age 26, was arrested in Monroe after she was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on the Palisades Parkway last year.

Police said that following her arrest for criminal possession of a controlled substance, Bedgood failed to return to court to respond to the charge and a warrant was issued for her arrest in Orange County.

Investigators described Bedgood as being 5-foot-5 weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

