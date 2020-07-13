State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Man

A man is wanted by New York State Police in the Hudson Valley after being busted with drugs during a traffic stop on Route 17.

An alert was issued by State Police in Sullivan County for Matthew May, who is wanted following his arrest for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

May was stopped by troopers on Route 17 in Liberty, and during the traffic stop, it was determined that his license was suspended. A subsequent search of his vehicle led to the seizure of numerous hypodermic needles, a glass pipe containing cocaine and five grams of heroin.

Following his arrest, May failed to return to court and a warrant was issued for his arrest from the Town of Liberty Court.

Police described May, 48, as 6-foot tall weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Liberty by calling (845) 292-6600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

