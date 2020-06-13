State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Man

An alert has been issued for a man wanted by New York State Police after being busted with a reportedly stolen car on I-87 in the Hudson Valley when he ran out of gas and his vehicle was towed.

Simon O’Rourke is wanted by New York State Police investigators following his arrest for third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He later failed to appear in court to respond to the charge and an arrest warrant was issued by the Orange County Court.

According to police, O’Rourke was arrested following an investigation that found he was in possession of a rental car that had been reported stolen from the Boston Logan Airport. O’Rourke ran out of gas on I-87 in Orange County and the vehicle was towed.

Police said that troopers arrested O’Rourke when he attempted to retrieve the allegedly stolen vehicle from a local tow company.

O’Rourke, 50, has been described as being approximately 5-foot-9 weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Montgomery by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

