Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Verdict Is In, Sleepaway Camps Are Out For Summer Of 2020
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Man

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Simon O’Rourke Photo Credit: New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: File photo

An alert has been issued for a man wanted by New York State Police after being busted with a reportedly stolen car on I-87 in the Hudson Valley when he ran out of gas and his vehicle was towed.

Simon O’Rourke is wanted by New York State Police investigators following his arrest for third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He later failed to appear in court to respond to the charge and an arrest warrant was issued by the Orange County Court.

According to police, O’Rourke was arrested following an investigation that found he was in possession of a rental car that had been reported stolen from the Boston Logan Airport. O’Rourke ran out of gas on I-87 in Orange County and the vehicle was towed.

Police said that troopers arrested O’Rourke when he attempted to retrieve the allegedly stolen vehicle from a local tow company.

O’Rourke, 50, has been described as being approximately 5-foot-9 weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Montgomery by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.