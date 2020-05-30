State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Man

State Police in Westchester are asking for the community’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man who is wanted on a bench warrant for aggravated driving while intoxicated more than five years ago.

Police are on the hunt for 45-year-old Manfid Duran, who was stopped by troopers on the New York State Thruway in 2015 for a traffic violation.

During the course of the subsequent investigation, it was determined that he was intoxicated. He later failed to appear in court to face the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Duran has been described as a 5-foot, 8-inch Hispanic man, weighing approximately 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Duran's whereabouts can contact state police confidentially at (518) 436-2825. Investigators cautioned that no police action should be taken by civilians. Tips can also be emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.go

