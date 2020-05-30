Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Area Man

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Manfid Duran is wanted by New York State Police.
Manfid Duran is wanted by New York State Police. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police in Westchester are asking for the community’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man who is wanted on a bench warrant for aggravated driving while intoxicated more than five years ago.

Police are on the hunt for 45-year-old Manfid Duran, who was stopped by troopers on the New York State Thruway in 2015 for a traffic violation.

During the course of the subsequent investigation, it was determined that he was intoxicated. He later failed to appear in court to face the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Duran has been described as a 5-foot, 8-inch Hispanic man, weighing approximately 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Duran's whereabouts can contact state police confidentially at (518) 436-2825. Investigators cautioned that no police action should be taken by civilians. Tips can also be emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.go

