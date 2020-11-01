State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted In Area

State Police are searching for a man who was arrested for carrying a counterfeit vehicle registration then never appeared in court.

Police said 27-year-old Jateek Owens was charged with the felony of second-degree possession of a forged instrument after he was pulled over for speeding on State Route 44/55 and handed a fake registration from Delaware to a state trooper. He is wanted by the Town of Lloyd Court in Ulster County and by Dutchess County Probation.

Owens stands at 6-foot-2, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Those with knowledge of Owens's whereabouts are asked to contact State Police in Troop F at 845-691-2922 or via email at Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov

