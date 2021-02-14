State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted For Stealing Debit Card In Area

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a wanted Wurtsboro man who was arrested for allegedly stealing a debit card from a mailbox before using it at several local businesses.

Louis Bettino, 33, who is also wanted by New York State Police in Rhinebeck and the Newburgh Town Police, was charged with fourth-degree robbery following his arrest in Sullivan County, and he later failed to make court appearances, leading to the latest bench warrant that was issued for his arrest.

Bettino waas also arrested last summer in Orange County where he was charged with multiple misdemeanors dating back to an incident in Pine Plains in December 2019.

Bettino was described as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Wurtsboro by calling (845) 888-2681 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.