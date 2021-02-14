Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Listeria Outbreak Linked To Some Types Of Fresh, Soft Cheeses, CDC Says
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted For Stealing Debit Card In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Louis Bettino
Louis Bettino Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a wanted Wurtsboro man who was arrested for allegedly stealing a debit card from a mailbox before using it at several local businesses.

Louis Bettino, 33, who is also wanted by New York State Police in Rhinebeck and the Newburgh Town Police, was charged with fourth-degree robbery following his arrest in Sullivan County, and he later failed to make court appearances, leading to the latest bench warrant that was issued for his arrest.

Bettino waas also arrested last summer in Orange County where he was charged with multiple misdemeanors dating back to an incident in Pine Plains in December 2019.

Bettino was described as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Wurtsboro by calling (845) 888-2681 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.