Breaking News: COVID-19: Pro Sports Teams Can Start Training; Campgrounds, RV Parks, Veterinarians To Open
State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted For Endangering Welfare Of A Child

Zak Failla
Devin L. Sylvester
Devin L. Sylvester Photo Credit: New York State Police

An upstate man who was arrested after being caught striking a child in the head is wanted by New York State Police.

An alert was issued by New York State Police for Devin Sylvester, who is on the run following his arrest in 2018 for child endangerment.

Police said that Sylvester is wanted on a bench warrant out of the Duanesburg Town Court after he failed to appear in court to respond to the child endangerment charge.

Sylvester, 37, was described by investigators as being approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Sylvester is known to have ties in Waterford, the City of Amsterdam, and Pennsylvania. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts has been told to call New York State Police by calling (518) 436-2825 or by emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

