Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How To Determine Vaccine Eligibility, Schedule Appointments
Police & Fire

State Police Investigating Homicide In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Bethel.
New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Bethel. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the area.

The homicide took place early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, in Sullivan County in the town of Bethel, said Trooper Steven Nevel. 

"This investigation is ongoing and the state police will update as this investigation continues," Nevel said.

State Police troopers and detectives along with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office is at the scene.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.