Police & Fire

State Police Attempting To ID Body Found At Park In Area

Joe Lombardi
The man was wearing a short-sleeve polo shirt with a Jamaican Flag emblem on the left chest (above), and a two-toned gold ring with diamonds on his right ring finger. Photo Credit: New York State Police

The New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a deceased male whose body was found in the area.

The body of the man was recovered on Saturday, May 1 in Dutchess County from the Wappinger Creek in Overlook Park in the Town of LaGrange, police said.

The cause of death is still under investigation, according to police.

The man was wearing a short-sleeve polo shirt with a Jamaican Flag emblem on the left chest and a two-toned gold ring with diamonds on his right ring finger. 

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

