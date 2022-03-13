State Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing New York Woman

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Krista Facto was last seen leaving her home on Harrison Avenue Extension in the Saratoga County town of Moreau at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, police said.

Facto is described as being about 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes, police reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Facto's whereabouts to call police at 518-583-7000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.