Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

State Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing New York Woman

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Krista Facto
Krista Facto Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Krista Facto was last seen leaving her home on Harrison Avenue Extension in the Saratoga County town of Moreau at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, police said. 

Facto is described as being about 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes, police reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Facto's whereabouts to call police at 518-583-7000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.