Spring Valley Teen Faces Attempted Robbery Charge After Incident At Lowe's In Orangeburg

A teen from Spring Valley is facing charges for attempted robbery after an incident at Lowe’s in Orangeburg, according to police.

Orangeburg Police say they responded to a report of a dispute at Lowe’s Home Improvement, located at 206 Route 303 in the Hamlet of Orangeburg.

Further investigation revealed that D’Aveaun Whittle, 19, grabbed and pulled the female victim by the waist, neck and head and attempted to forcibly take her car keys during the dispute, according to police.

Police say Whittle was known to the victim prior to the incident and that the facts were supported by statements from the victim and witnesses as well as video surveillance.

Whittle was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was charged with third-degree attempted robbery, a felony.

Whittle was arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail. Whittle’s future court date is pending.

