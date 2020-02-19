Contact Us
Speeding Stop In Rockland Leads To DWI Charge For Woman, 25, Police Say

Zak Failla
Officers from the Ramapo Police Department arrested a 25-year-old woman for alleged DWI.
Officers from the Ramapo Police Department arrested a 25-year-old woman for alleged DWI.

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly intoxicated when she was stopped for speeding in Rockland County, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department stopped a 25-year-old woman from Montgomery at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, on Route 45 in the Village of New Hempstead, for a speeding violation.

According to police, while speaking with the driver - whose name has not been released - the officer “noticed signs of impairment and could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle.”

The officer conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of the woman, who was transported to Ramapo Police Headquarters and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent.

Following her processing, the woman was released with no bail and scheduled to appear back in court later this year to respond to the charges.

