Singer From Rockland Involved In Crash With Tractor-Trailer, Reports Say
Singer From Rockland Involved In Crash With Tractor-Trailer, Reports Say

Cecilia Levine
A popular Jewish singer from the Hudson Valley was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers.
The Rockland County man, from Spring Valley, was in the shoulder on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.6 (Bethel Township) in a disabled Nissan Sentra when he was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer around 2 a.m., PA State Police said.

The man was identified as a singer named Schmuel Yitzchak, Hamodia reports.

His vehicle was sent over the southern fog line and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver — who was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash, police sad.

He was rushed to Reading Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the tractor-trailer driver was tested at the scene for cuts on his hands.

