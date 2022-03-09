Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 72-Year-Old New York Man

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Jean Labossiere
Jean Labossiere Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 72-year-old New York man.

Long Island resident Jean Labossiere was last seen at his home on Wilson Boulevard in Central Islip at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

He is described as being bald and between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6 and between 215 to 220 pounds, with brown eyes, SCPD said. 

Police said Labossiere was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black shoes, and dark-colored pants.

Labossiere has dementia, police said.

He has gone missing before and was previously located near his prior home on Wickham Avenue in the Bronx, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Labossiere’s location to call 911 or Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.