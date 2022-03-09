Silver Alert Issued For Missing 72-Year-Old New York Man

Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 72-year-old New York man.

Long Island resident Jean Labossiere was last seen at his home on Wilson Boulevard in Central Islip at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

He is described as being bald and between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6 and between 215 to 220 pounds, with brown eyes, SCPD said.

Police said Labossiere was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black shoes, and dark-colored pants.

Labossiere has dementia, police said.

He has gone missing before and was previously located near his prior home on Wickham Avenue in the Bronx, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Labossiere’s location to call 911 or Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

