Shots Fired, Two Stabbed, One Critically Injured After Large Fight Breaks Out

Two people were stabbed and shots were fired during a large fight involving more than 200 people.

The incident took place in Orange County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, June 8, in the City of Newburgh.

According to City of Newburgh Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano, police responded to the area of Renwick and South Lander streets for a report of a large fight involving more than 200 people.

As officers were responding to the fight, they received two Shot Spotter notifications of seven shots fired in the area, Rutigliano said.

When officers responded on scene they noticed a vehicle fleeing at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle drove to an area hospital with a man who had been stabbed, police said.

The victim, who was uncooperative with police, had sustained multiple stab wounds that were not considered life-threatening, Rutigliano said.

About 40 minutes later officers responded to the area of 48 Overlook Place a report of another stabbing victim.

Officers located the man who had been stabbed multiple times suffered life-threatening injuries, Rutigliano said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital by Mobile Life Support Services.

All of the incidents are being investigated by the City of Newburgh Police Detectives, anyone with information is asked to call 845-569-7509.

All calls can be confidential.

