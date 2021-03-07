Shots Fired, Two Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out At Rockland Restaurant

An investigation is underway after a large fight broke out at an area restaurant overnight, with shots fired and two stabbing victims.

The incident happened in Rockland County at Oiso Restaurant, located on 587 Route 303 in Blauvelt, at around 10;50 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

The Orangetown Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired at the restaurant.

At about the same time, Orangetown Police received a report that two stabbing victims had come to the Emergency Department of Montefiore Nyack Hospital. One of the victims was then transferred to Westchester Medical Center.

A subsequent investigation determined that there was a large fight inside the restaurant which resulted in the stabbings, Captain James Brown of the Orangetown Police Department said.

As people fled the scene, several shots were fired, but there were no reported injuries, according to Brown.

"The investigation is ongoing and the department does not anticipate any further statements at this time," Brown said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to call the Orangetown Police at 845.359.3700.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkstown Police, Ramapo Police, New York State Police, and the Rockland County District Attorney's office. The South Orangetown Ambulance Corps responded.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

