Shots Fired Outside High School In Hudson Valley

Mount Vernon High School
Mount Vernon High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A high school was locked down and security was beefed up after gunshots rang out near the building.

In Westchester, police officials in Mount Vernon confirmed that there were at least three gunshots fired near the high school on Monday afternoon, Feb. 7, leading to a temporary lockdown and subsequent increased security around the building on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The gunshots were fired shortly before 2:30 p.m., officials said. No injuries were recorded and three shell casings were found at the scene.

In a statement, Mount Vernon Schools Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton said the gunfire came from a car passing through the area, possibly from a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz.

On Tuesday, vehicular traffic was also restricted only to school personnel, and visitation at the building will be limited until further notice.

After being placed on lockdown, students at Mount Vernon High School were dismissed early.

“After the police got here and secured the scene, more officers were called up to the surrounding areas as well as our county and federal partners were called to come to the scene to aid in the investigation and the subsequent dismissal of the school," Mount Vernon Police Chief Marcel Olifiers said in a statement. "Dismissal happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. and it was very smooth.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510. 

