Shots Fired Near School In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired near a school in Westchester.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 in Yonkers in the area of Lamartine Avenue at Warburton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene with ballistic evidence, Yonkers Police said, noting that at the same time, a suspect vehicle was stopped a short distance away.

A local school was placed on precautionary lockdown for the duration of the outside police activity. Police did not disclose the name of the school.

A preliminary investigation has yielded that a suspect discharged a firearm at location, said police.

A person of interest was located and placed into custody, said police.

"Detectives anticipate filing criminal charges," Yonkers Police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

"There is no threat to public safety at this time," said police.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.