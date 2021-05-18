Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 10 Families Displaced After Condo Fire Breaks Out In Area
Police & Fire

Sheriff's Deputy Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Putnam County Sheriff's deputy and a truck driver were both seriously injured during a crash.
A Putnam County Sheriff's deputy and a truck driver were both seriously injured during a crash. Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

A sheriff's deputy was injured during a two-vehicle collision with a truck in the area. 

The Putnam County Sheriff's deputy was injured around 12:40 p.m., Monday, May 17 in the area of the Fahnestock State Park, located in Carmel, said the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

According to the department, a deputy assigned to the Patrol Division was traveling west on Route 301 in the area of Canopus Lake in the park when his vehicle and a truck that was traveling east collided resulting in injuries to both drivers.

The deputy's vehicle.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office

The member of the Sheriff’s Department had to be extricated from his vehicle with the Jaws of Life by the Kent Fire Department and was then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. 

 The driver of the truck who had been ejected from his vehicle was transported by ambulance to the same medical facility.

The truck damage.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office

"We would like to thank the New York State Police and members of the Kent Fire Department, EMStar Medics, Kent Ambulance, and members of the Fire Police who responded to the scene," the department said. "These professionals performed flawlessly in this time of crisis."

Currently, the cause of the accident is still under investigation and the names of those involved are not being released so as to protect their privacy.

"We would like to wish both the member of the Sheriff’s Department and the truck a quick recovery from the injuries they sustained," the department added. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.