Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Heat, Humidity Will Set Stage For Severe Thunderstorms
Police & Fire

Sex Offender Nabbed For Area Robbery, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Donovan Hoilett
Donovan Hoilett Photo Credit: NY Division of Criminal Services

A Level 3 sex offender has been arrested for an alleged robbery in the area.

Orange County resident Donovan Hoilett, age 30, of Newburgh, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 7, by New Paltz Police after he was spotted in Ulster County, according to authorities.

Hoilett was wanted by police for a robbery that took place on Saturday, July 24 in New Paltz, said New Paltz Police Chief Robert Lucchesi.

Following a two-week-long investigation, probable cause was established to charge Hoilett with the robbery, the chief said.

He was nabbed by New Paltz officers when he was spotted in town and placed under arrest.

When taken in custody, Hoilett was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

He was charged with robbery, and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Hoilett is a Level 3 Sex Offender for having sex with a child under the age of 15 and is supervised by the New York State Division of Parole.

He was processed at the New Paltz Police Department and arraigned before the Town of Gardiner Justice Robert Rich. Due to his previous felony convictions, he was held in Ulster County Jail with no bail. 

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of New Paltz Court on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.