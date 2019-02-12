Sex Offender Faces Felony Charge After Failure To Report Move In Area

A registered sex offender is facing new charges after failing to report an address change in the area.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, detectives from the Saugerties Police Department arrested 29-year-old Christopher Smith after he failed to register a change of address after moving from the City of Kingston to Glasco in Ulster County last month.

The New York State Sex Offender Registry had Smith living on Brewster Street in Kingston, when he was living on Delaware Street in the Town of Saugerties. The investigation into the move found that he never notified authorities, a condition of his release.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Smith as a level two threat, which means he is at "moderate risk of a repeat offense.”

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Smith had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in August 2014. He was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse for having sexual contact without consent in January the following year and sentenced to a term of one year’s probation.

Smith was arrested and charged with failure to register under the Sex Offender Registration Act, a felony. He was arraigned, released and issued a ticket to return to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court at a later date.

Further info on Smith from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here.

