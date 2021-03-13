Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Severe Winds Topple Large Tree On Top Of Two Vehicles In Area

Kathy Reakes
The tree on top of the vehicles.
The tree on top of the vehicles. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

Severe winds in the Hudson Valley overnight toppled a large tree on top of two vehicles, causing extensive damage.

The tree came down around 12:55 p.m., Saturday, March 13, in the area of Hommelville Road, in Saugerties, where other trees and wires were down in the area, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said. 

Both vehicles were severally damaged, the chief said.

Severe winds brought down trees and wires in Ulster County.

Saugerties Police Department

Central Hudson crews and fire personnel also responded as several trees that had come down also took out powerlines in the area. 

A traffic control device at Route 32 and Route 32A was also affected by the power outage.

