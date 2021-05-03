Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Several Roads Closed Following Crash Between Car, Dump Truck In West Nyack

Kathy Reakes
Several roads are closed in West Nyack following a crash between a car and a dump truck. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Several roads in Rockland County are closed to traffic following a two-vehicle crash.

West Nyack, Old Mill Road, and Snake Hill Road in West Nyack are closed due to the crash which involved a car and a dump truck.  

The crash took place around 2:45 p.m., Monday, May 3, said Officer Norman Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

The driver of the car receives a serious arm injury, said Peters. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Clarkstown Police, the West Nyack Fire Department, and EMS are all on the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police expect the closure to last at least another hour. 

