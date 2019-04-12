Several Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Extras From Showtime's 'Billions’ Crashes In Area

Eight people were injured when a bus carrying 50 extras for the Showtime series "Billions," slid down an embankment in the area.

The crash took place around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2 in Ulster County, on Mountain Rest Road in New Paltz, said New Paltz Police Lt. Robert Lucchesi.

According to Lucchesi, the bus was returning from filming when it stopped on the road due to another accident. The driver got off the vehicle to try and help. When he left the bus, it began to slide down an embankment, hitting a vehicle, and then a second before coming to rest at the bottom of a ditch.

Of the 50 people aboard the bus, eight were injured with four treated at the scene by EMS and members of the New Paltz Fire Department, four others were transported to area hospitals, he said.

With the foul weather including wind, snow, and ice, the roadway was closed for several hours as Ulster County Department of Public Works worked to help clear the scene.

The roadway reopened by 4:10 a.m.

The other people aboard the bus were housed at an area building until another bus could pick them up, Lucchesi said.

Ulster County was one of seven counties under a state of emergency as a result of a snowstorm at the time of the crash.

