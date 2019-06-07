Contact Us
Police & Fire

Serious Crash Causes Route 9A Closure During Evening Commute

Kathy Reakes
A crash has closed Route 9A in both directions in Ardsley.
A crash has closed Route 9A in both directions in Ardsley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

This story has been updated.

A serious motor vehicle crash caused the closure of a busy stretch of Route 9A in Ardsley in both directions during the evening commute.

The crash took place around 4:07 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Route 9A and Revolutionary Road, , said the Ardsley Police Department.

Dispatchers could not confirm reports of three people reportedly pinned in the vehicle due to the crash being a working scene.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

