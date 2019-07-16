Seen Her? Rockland Teen Wanted For Stalking, Harassment

Have you seen her?

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department have issued an alert for a teenager wanted on multiple charges who failed to appear for court proceedings.

Police in Ramapo are attempting to track down Keanah Sainte-Rose, 18, who is wanted by police in Ramapo on charges of third-degree stalking and first-degree harassment dating back to a previous incident in Rockland County.

Anyone with information regarding Sainte-Rose’s whereabouts, or who recognizes her, has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or sending a tip through the RocklandCo DA Tip 411 app.

