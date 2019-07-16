Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Truck Crashes Into I-87 Overpass In Rockland
Police & Fire

Seen Her? Rockland Teen Wanted For Stalking, Harassment

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Keanah Sainte-Rose
Keanah Sainte-Rose Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen her?

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department have issued an alert for a teenager wanted on multiple charges who failed to appear for court proceedings.

Police in Ramapo are attempting to track down Keanah Sainte-Rose, 18, who is wanted by police in Ramapo on charges of third-degree stalking and first-degree harassment dating back to a previous incident in Rockland County.

Anyone with information regarding Sainte-Rose’s whereabouts, or who recognizes her, has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or sending a tip through the RocklandCo DA Tip 411 app.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.