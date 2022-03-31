Second Hudson Valley Man Charged In Fatal Baby Shower Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a baby shower shooting earlier this year that left two men from Westchester dead.

Arnold Oliver, age 24, of Peekskill, and Jamal Smith, age 28, of New Rochelle, were killed around 11 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bronx after getting into an altercation during a baby shower.

The initial investigation led to the arrest of New Rochelle resident Wayne Smith, age 28, who was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and a firearm was recovered by investigators.

On Thursday, March 31, the NYPD announced that a second suspect, Mount Vernon resident Nathaniel Sewell, age 26, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes for his role in the shooting.

Specifically, Sewell was charged with:

Murder;

Manslaughter;

Gang assault;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

On the night of the murders, the men reportedly stepped outside of the party and began to fight.

After being assaulted, Oliver allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the group, striking Smith in the chest, police said. A second suspect then allegedly stabbed Oliver multiple times in the head and neck, before Smith took the gun from Oliver and shot him at least once in the head, according to investigators.

Homicide detectives allege that Smith then stomped and kicked Oliver, who was on the ground.

Officers who then arrived at the scene arrested Smith.

Oliver and Jamal Smith were taken to an area hospital, where they were each pronounced dead upon arrival.

Sewell had been on the run until he was apprehended.

