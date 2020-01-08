Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Search Under Way For Teen Last Seen In Rockland

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Wilson Atz-Roldan is asked to contact the Suffern PD: (845) 357-2300.
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Wilson Atz-Roldan is asked to contact the Suffern PD: (845) 357-2300. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Suffern PD

The owners of Kinchley’s Tavern in Ramsey issued a plea for help Wednesday in finding an employee who they said was still missing after nearly three weeks. Wilson Atz-Roldan was last seen in Suffern, they said.

Atz-Roldan is 18, has black hair and is about 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds.

He left his cellphone behind when he left Moon 59 on Lafayette Avenue in Suffern around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 21, which was a Friday, authorities said.

That was the last time anyone reported seeing him, village police said in an alert the following week.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Atz-Roldan is asked to contact Suffern police: (845) 357-2300 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.