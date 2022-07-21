School Bus Overturns On Hutchinson River Parkway Near Westchester-Bronx Border, Injuring 36

A school bus carrying 37 adults crashed near the Westchester-Bronx border, injuring 36 people.

The crash took place on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on the Exit 1A ramp from the northbound Parkway around 6 a.m., Thursday, July 21, said the NYPD.

The driver of the bus, which was carrying bus drivers for the city's summer programming, attempted to turn from the middle lane when the bus overturned, the NYPD said. No children were on board the bus.

Thirty-six people received minor injuries with three of those injured hospitalized, police said.

“This morning, a school bus carrying only bus drivers for the city’s summer programming overturned while exiting the Hutchinson River Parkway," said NYC Mayor Eric Adams. "The safety of every member of our community is our top priority and thankfully, at this time, no major injuries have been sustained on board. Additionally, no students were on the bus."

Some bus routes will be delayed Thursday morning and afternoon, the mayor said.

Schools will be reaching out to families whose routes are impacted.

Families experiencing delays should contact the transportation coordinator at their Summer Rising site or contact the DOE’s Office of Pupil Transportation call center at 718-392-8855.

