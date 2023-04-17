School Bus Driver Charged: Accused Of Slamming On Brakes, Injuring Kids In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley school bus driver has been charged with allegedly endangering the welfare of children after he intentionally slammed the brakes sending students flying.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 8 a.m. Thursday, April 13, in the town of Ulster.

According to Ulster Town Police Chief Kyle Beradi, the Ulster Police School Resource Officer assigned to Miller Middle School was notified by administrators regarding an incident involving a bus driver and the students on the bus.

An investigation revealed that Christopher Bauer, age 64, of Kerhonkson, who was driving a bus owned by First Student Transportation intentionally slammed on his brakes causing the bus to come to a hard stop while students were standing, resulting in some students lurching forward, Beradi said.

Students who complained of minor injuries were evaluated by school nurses, police said.

Bauer cooperated with law enforcement and turned himself in at police headquarters where he was charged with 36 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was processed and released to appear in the town of Ulster Court at a later date.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by Kingston City School District personnel.

