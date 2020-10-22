School Bus Crash Victims Upgraded From Critical Condition

Three people, including a young girl, have been upgraded from critical to stable condition in the hospital following a crash between a school bus and a truck.

The crash took place in Orange County around 8:21 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, on Route 207 in the Town of New Windsor.

New Windsor Police responded and found that a commercial tree service truck that was heading westbound on Route 207 crossed over the double yellow line and struck the Washingtonville School District School Bus.

The three injured people were extracted from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, New Windsor Police said the driver of the Flannagan's Tree Service truck, Ian Jennings, 25, was in stable condition at Garnett Health.

The driver of the Washingtonville school bus, Andrew Sanchez, 74, was also listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit at St Luke's Hospital.

The child, 6, suffered a deep laceration to the leg and two broken bones. She is in stable condition.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.